Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

