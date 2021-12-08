Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 538,130.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

VRTX stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.