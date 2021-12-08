Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. 23,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

