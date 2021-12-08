Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $167,000 Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $95,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $208,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICLR traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.76. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

