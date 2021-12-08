James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.51. 18,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

