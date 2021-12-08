SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on S. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:S opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

