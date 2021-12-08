Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 5.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after acquiring an additional 810,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $16,367,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

