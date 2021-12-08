New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 4.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. 105,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

