Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $33.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several research firms recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,394. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,703,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,375,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

