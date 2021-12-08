Mdex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.25 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $387.91 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00058286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.63 or 0.08608447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,346.93 or 0.99872395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 795,727,743 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

