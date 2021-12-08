Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $180,083.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00219523 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

