Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.83

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.83 and traded as low as $43.44. Makita shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 92,130 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.