LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 328312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.63 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of £19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

In other news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £6,802.62 ($9,020.85).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

