Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 79,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 69,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,095,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 716,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.