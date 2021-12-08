Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 86,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

