Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,281. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

