Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. 3,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,847. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.