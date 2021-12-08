James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Target by 2,300.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 56,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Target by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

