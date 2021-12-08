Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 268,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43.

