Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. 8,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

