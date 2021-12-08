Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,869 shares during the period. Accelerate Acquisition accounts for 2.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Acquisition were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 51.6% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 714,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

