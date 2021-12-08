Bell Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.98. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.59. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

