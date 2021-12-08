Family Firm Inc. Invests $915,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 202,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,791 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.