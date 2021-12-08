Family Firm Inc. Invests $915,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 202,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,791 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

