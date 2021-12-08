AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Head-To-Head Survey

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AudioEye
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Net Medical Xpress Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
20.0% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AudioEye
|-51.75%
|-65.77%
|-42.25%
|Net Medical Xpress Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
AudioEye has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AudioEye
|$20.48 million
|4.41
|-$7.16 million
|($1.15)
|-6.91
|Net Medical Xpress Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.
Summary
AudioEye beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.
About Net Medical Xpress Solutions
Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.
