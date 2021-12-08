AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Head-To-Head Survey

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.15%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -51.75% -65.77% -42.25% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 4.41 -$7.16 million ($1.15) -6.91 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Summary

AudioEye beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

