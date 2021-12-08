Nord/LB Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($44.94) price target from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.03 ($38.24).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.53 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €39.83 ($44.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.23. Uniper has a 12-month low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.