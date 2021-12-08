YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.