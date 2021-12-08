Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 327 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,897,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

