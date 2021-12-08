Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

