Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $3.79 EPS

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 127.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 98,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $129.64 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

