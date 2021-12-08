Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 12,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,607. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

