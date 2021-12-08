Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 18,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,562. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.