Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.95

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.95 and traded as high as C$28.39. Cameco shares last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 1,900,595 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -347.09.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.