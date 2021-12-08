Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.61

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.61 and traded as high as C$41.61. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.30, with a volume of 84,884 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

