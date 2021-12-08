Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,016.53

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,016.53 and traded as high as C$2,194.16. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,188.82, with a volume of 48,032 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,020.09.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

