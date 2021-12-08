Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.430-$-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $244 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.18 million.Gitlab also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.90.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.48. 37,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,320. Gitlab has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.