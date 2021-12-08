Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.38

Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.38 ($30.76) and traded as high as €29.25 ($32.87). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €28.87 ($32.44), with a volume of 1,979,609 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.40.

About Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.