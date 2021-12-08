United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.