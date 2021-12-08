Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.