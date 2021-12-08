Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,689. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

