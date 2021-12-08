Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $121.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 1 year low of $91.79 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Post by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Post by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

