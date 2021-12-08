Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.80. 47,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

