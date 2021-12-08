IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.