Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.70 million-$64.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.