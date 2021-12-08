$736.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $736.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.40 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.