Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BAK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,071. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

