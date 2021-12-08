Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.04 ($18.02). 10,390,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.