Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

