Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,216. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

