Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,234. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

