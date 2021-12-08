Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

